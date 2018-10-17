Chiesa focused and happy at Fiorentina

Federico Chiesa has dismissed reports of a big-money move away from Fiorentina, insisting his sole aim is to prove his worth at the Viola.

The Italy international has repeatedly been the subject of transfer talk in recent months, with Juventus, Inter and Napoli all said to be interested in a deal worth up to €60million.

Chiesa believes that figure is inflated, but it inspires him to keep performing for Fiorentina, putting off any discussion of a transfer to focus on his current club.

"I'm just thinking about proving my value all the time, even if those numbers [€60m] seem a bit exaggerated," Chiesa told Corriere dello Sport.

"My only priority is to show, Sunday after Sunday, who Federico Chiesa is. Now my focus is all on Cagliari.

"I'm happy here at Fiorentina. I'm only thinking of the next game."

And Chiesa is also motivated to show his value for Italy, adding: "This is a young Italy team and there's still a long way to go. My priority is just to be ready for the national team.

"I don't feel like a key player - I just want to prove that I deserve to play for the Azzurri. I'll work to make sure I can celebrate another call-up next time.

"[Head coach Roberto] Mancini is now starting a new project. He's always told us to play calmly and freely, without pressure."