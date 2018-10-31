AC Milan 2 Genoa 1: Last-gasp Romagnoli goes from zero to hero

Alessio Romagnoli's stoppage time goal snatched a dramatic 2-1 win for AC Milan over Genoa at San Siro on Wednesday and moved Gennaro Gattuso's side up to fourth in Serie A.

Romagnoli had looked like denying his side maximum points after his attempted block of Christian Kouame's effort spun over Gianluigi Donnarumma for an unfortunate own goal 11 minutes into the second half.

That cancelled out Suso's superb fourth-minute effort, but the Italy international produced a wonderfully instinctive finish from Genoa goalkeeper Ionut Radu's looping punch to secure maximum points.

Gattuso has now guided Milan to back-to-back league wins following their derby defeat to Inter 10 days ago, easing pressure on his own position.

Suso – fresh from his winner against Sampdoria at the weekend – got Milan off to a fine start, fizzing a left-foot strike from 25 yards past Radu after four minutes.

Franck Kessie then flashed into the side netting and Gonzalo Higuain whipped over from a promising position as Milan threatened to double their advantage inside the opening 20 minutes.

Gattuso's men were almost made to pay for those missed chances midway through the first half, though, when Krzysztof Piatek's deflected effort arrowed past Donnarumma's left-hand post.

Radu was called into action two minutes into the second half, acrobatically tipping over Higuain's deflected effort.

The importance of that save was brought into sharp focus after 55 minutes when Kouame's speculative attempt crashed into Romagnoli and left Donnarumma helpless.

Radu then produced two superb stops to frustrate Milan, first tipping Higuain's 20-yard shot around the post and then repelling Kessie's snapshot.

Donnarumma produced a stunning fingertip save to deny Darko Lazovic five minutes from time and set the scene for Romagnoli's last-gasp lob from 20 yards over an exposed Radu.