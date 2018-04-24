Leinster stalwarts Nacewa and Strauss to retire

Long-serving Leinster duo Isa Nacewa and Richardt Strauss will retire at the end of the season.

Talismanic utility back Nacewa has played 182 times for the Pro14 giants after being handed a debut a decade ago, winning the Heineken Cup three times, as well as a Pro12 and Challenge Cup double five years ago.

Captain Nacewa has opted to call time on his illustrious career at the age of 35 and could sign off in style, with Leo Cullen's side facing Racing 92 in the European Champions Cup final next month and also in the hunt for the Pro14 title.

Former South Africa hooker Strauss, 32, will also hang up his boots following eight years with the province, during which time he has won two Heineken Cups, a Challenge Cup and two PRO12 titles.

Cullen said: "It is hard to articulate the impact that both Isa and Richardt have had on Leinster since their arrival.

"Warriors on the pitch and wonderful men off it, they are, in my opinion, two of the best players to have ever worn the blue jersey. Their impact on this group of players will be felt for years to come.

Leinster and Ireland's Jamie Heaslip also retired in February, while Cathal Marsh and Peadar Timmins will also quit at the end of the season.



Cullen added: "We will also say goodbye this evening to Peadar and Cathal who have come through the Leinster pathway and are two great examples of that route and the success that can be had if you apply yourself in the right way. I wish them all the very best of luck in their future endeavours."