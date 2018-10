France have lost Bernard Le Roux and Wesley Fofana to injury ahead of their November internationals.

Racing 92 flanker Le Roux is reported to have sustained a fractured cheekbone in the 44-12 European Champions Cup victory over Ulster on Saturday.

Fofana, meanwhile, has failed to recover sufficiently from a thigh issue to be available for the matches against South Africa, Argentina and Fiji.

Felix Lambey and Yoann Huget have been added to Jacques Brunel's squad as replacements.