Seventh seed Thiem is the first Austrian to make a Slam final since Thomas Muster in Paris in 1995.

He will face either 10-time champion and world number one Rafael Nadal or Juan Martin del Potro, the fifth-seeded Argentine, in Sunday's final.

World 72 Cecchinato had knocked out three seeded players to reach the semi-finals, including 12-time major winner Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals.