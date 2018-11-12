The twelfth round of the Premier League season threw up plenty of interesting issues before the international break. We have decided to break down the moments that matter, in our regular talking points feature.

City Old Boys shine in Derby

Manchester City eased to a 3-1 victory over Manchester United on Sunday evening, thanks to some of their more established stars. The Citizens bossed early proceedings at the Etihad, so much so that come 15 minutes, they had had over 86% of possession.



Just minutes before City had opened the scoring with a goal that is so typically city -like, ever since Pep Guardiola has taken charge of the side. Raheem Sterling quickly switching the ball to the other wing, Bernardo Silva fizzing the ball into the box, and David Silva drilling the ball into the net, despite David De Gea flailing an arm at the ball. Whilst the second involved Sergio Aguero who quickly exchanged passes with Rhiad Mahrez before lashing the ball into the roof of the net.

it's amazing to think that these two players were some of the first additions to the City project when the Abu Dhabi based City Football Group took charge in 2008. Without the accusations of Aguero & Silva all those years ago, you have to wonder if the Citizens would have been able to acquire the top class talent and a certain Pep Guardiola that has aided their assent to the top of the Premier League.

Leicester show their class

It’s been a testing couple of weeks for anyone associated with Leicester City football club following the tragic passing of chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others in a helicopter accident last month. Still, the 2015/2016 Premier League Champions paid a moving tribute to Srivaddhanaprabha who was affectionately known as the Boss in their first home game since the tragedy against Burnley.

Understandably it’s been an emotional time, but you have to feel that the club has struck the right tone in their grieving for their former Chairman. With the emotions of that first game now behind them, Leicester must focus on the season ahead, and do the memory of the Boss proud.

Fulham ponder managerial change

Could Fulham be making a change in the International break? The West London club is rooted to the bottom of the table following a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday. More concerning perhaps is the rate in which the Lily Whites are leaking goals, having let in a staggering 31 goals in 12 Premier League outings. Now the Fulham hierarchy must make a decision on the future boss Slavisa Jokanovic.

For now, at least, it would seem that the Serbian coach will be given some time, at least until after the international break. The priority for Jokanovic will be to drill his side defensively during the hiatus in Premier League action. Whilst the next Premier League game against fellow strugglers Southampton will perhaps be a better indication if Jokanovic will be given the boot at Craven Cottage.

Blue Birds flying high after a tricky start

Cardiff picked up their second victory of the season with a last-gasp 2-1 win over Brighton. The Bluebirds showed plenty of grit to fight back from a goal down and eventually fight back and break down the ten men of Brighton after Dale Stephen saw red midway through the first half.

Ivorian defender Sol Bamba was the hero for Cardiff, pouncing on a scuffed cross from Junior Hoilett to smash the ball into the roof of the net. Bamba was certainly pleased to score the winner and immediately took his shirt off to celebrate. It seems the centre back got anyway with a yellow card when asked by referee Martin Atkinson, with Sama revealing at full time the conversation he had with the official. "The ref said to me 'did you take your shirt off?' I said 'no I didn't',"

Thankfully boss Neil Warnock saw the lighter side of the interaction. "I did mention to the referee when he warned us before the game about taking your shirt off that I hoped three of my lads got booked for taking off their shirts today because we don't score too many goals, do we?"

Cardiff will be looking to string back to back Premier League wins when they take on Everton after the international break.

Rondon coming good for Newcastle

Salaman Rondon had become a striker that summed up fans frustrations at the current regime of Mike Ashley at St James’ park. The Venezuelan striker was recruited on loan from West Brom, and hardly fit the profile of a quality striker that the Magpies desperately needed.

However, Rondon came good at the weekend, with two well-taken goals to alleviate the early relegation fears that Newcastle fans had. Rafa Benitez’s side has now strung together back to back Premier League wins, and will be targeting three on the bounce when they take on Burnley after the international break.