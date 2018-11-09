How to watch Online – beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Channel- HD 11

Kick- Off – 16:30

Stadium- Etihad Stadium, Manchester

League leaders Man City face off against cross-town rivals Man United in what promises to be a fascinating tactical battle between Pep Guardiola & Jose Mourinho. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

The Citizens have yet to taste defeat in the league this season and have been on an eleven game undefeated streak since a 2-1 defeat to Lyon in the Champions League. Last time out Man City blitzed Shakhtar Donetsk 6-0 with Gabriel Jesus bagging a hat-trick, thanks in no small part to a farcical penalty won by Raheem Sterling.

Pep Guardiola will have bitter memories of the last time he faced United at home. Man City were all set to confirm the Premier League title with a victory and was cruising 2-0 at half-time thanks to goals from Vincent Kompany & Ilkay Gundogan. However, City capitulated, losing the game 3-2 with Chris Smalling scoring an unlikely winner late in the second half.

In Injury news, Kevin De Bruyne will not feature after tweaking his knee. Ilkay Gundogan returned to action midweek and the German midfielder could start from the bench. Sergio Aguero scored his 150th Premier League goal in the 6-1 thrashing of Southampton and is expected to lead the line.

Man City Predicted Team

Ederson; Walker, Kompany, Laporte, Delph; B. Silva, Fernandinho, Gundogan; Mahrez, Aguero, Sane.



As for United, they will be buoyed after their famous come from behind 2-1 win against Juventus in the Champions League. Two late goals in the final three minutes from Juan Mata & an Alex Sandro own goal handed United an unlikely win, giving the squad a timely boost ahead of the Manchester derby.

The fact that United put in such a composed defensive performance will be the biggest source of pride for Mourinho, who cupped his ear to the baying Juventus fans at full- time. Mourinho & Pep have clashed on the sidelines before, most noticeably in their El Classico duels so keep an eye for fireworks off the pitch between the two tacticians.

Manchester United may have a striker crisis heading into the derby. Romelu Lukaku missed out on the trip to Turin with a muscle injury and is a major doubt heading into the game. Whilst his replacement, Alexis Sanchez did come off with a thigh injury midweek it could mean that opportunity knocks for striker Marcus Rashford to lead the line. Mourinho is expected to stick with the midfield trio of Matic, Pogba and Ander Herrera.

Manchester United Predicted Team



De Gea, Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, Matic, Herrera, Pogba, Mata, Martial, Rashford

It certainly promises to be one to watch as Manchester City take on Manchester United. You can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.