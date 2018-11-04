Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Sergio Aguero became the second-fastest player after Alan Shearer to reach 150 Premier League goals as he and Raheem Sterling inspired Manchester City's crushing 6-1 win over Southampton in the absence of Kevin De Bruyne on Sunday.

Belgium international De Bruyne was ruled out with another knee injury this week, but that had little impact as City blew poor Saints away, Aguero taking his tally to 150 goals in 217 league appearances, while the excellent Sterling got himself a brace.

Although Saints ended City's run of six successive Premier League clean sheets with a Danny Ings penalty after half an hour, the home side were already home and dry within 18 minutes, as a Wesley Hoedt own goal was followed by Aguero and David Silva strikes.

Sterling got in on the act on the stroke of half-time and doubled his tally for the day with 23 minutes left, and Leroy Sane added a sixth in stoppage time as City emphatically returned to the Premier League summit.

Hoedt's own goal gave City a sixth-minute lead, the centre-back – whose initial failed clearance brought about the move – finding his own net when attempting to keep Sane's shot out.

Aguero doubled their tally from close range after Sterling breezed through Saints' hapless defence and passed into the danger zone.

Sterling was integral again for the third, with his cross nudged on by Sane, and Silva smashed home on the volley.

Ings' penalty – after Ederson hauled him down – saw Saints pull one back, but Sterling restored the three-goal cushion just before the interval, slotting home after tireless work from Aguero.

The visitors initially improved after the break, with James Ward-Prowse and Ings forcing Ederson into three vital saves between them.

But City still looked in control and they got a fifth just past the hour – Sterling drilling under Alex McCarthy after Aguero fed him into the area.

Sane completed the rout with a sixth in the closing minutes, picking out the bottom-left corner from the edge of the box after being found on the break by Sterling.

Goals

90+1 Goal! Manchester City deadly on the counter-attack, Leroy Sane surely completes the rout!

67- Goal! Raheem Sterling scores his second of the match, a drilled shot into the bottom corner after an assist from Aguero!

45 +2- Goal! Game over! Sterling strokes it home from close range! City are out of sight now!

33- Goal! Southampton's goal drought ends! Dany Ings scores from the penalty spot!

17- David Silva! City are on the rampage again! The Spaniard spanks the ball into the top corner.

11- Goal! Sergio Aguero smashes it in from close range. That's the 150th Premier League goal for the Argentine striker!

6- Goal! Not the best start for the Saints! Wesley Hoedt turns the ball into his own net from a Leroy Sane cross.

Live Updates

Preamble

Plenty of changes for the Saints today! Mark Hughes discusses the new faces in the team.

Now for Southampton! Former Man City boss Mark Hughes has made three changes to the team that drew with Newcastle. Shane Long, James Ward-Prowse & Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg get the nod. Charlie Austin, Mohamed Elyounoussi & teenager Michael Obafemi make the bench.

Team News! First up the Citizens! One change from that side that won against Tottenham in the league last time out. Leroy Sane is in for Riyad Mahrez who drops to the bench.

Hello and welcome to the Live Updates of Man City Vs Southampton. Can the Saints pull off the unthinkable and stun the Citizens this Sunday at the Etihad Stadium? It certainly looks unlikely as Man City have yet to taste defeat this term and have been comfortably the best side in the Premier League in recent form. Stick around for all the latest team news, Live Match commentary and the goals as they go in via the Live Blog!