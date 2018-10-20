Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Mohamed Salah's first goal in five club appearances ended Liverpool's four-match winless run in a valuable 1-0 victory at lowly Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Egypt star Salah netted his 50th goal in English football midway through the first half to move his side two points ahead of former club Chelsea and level on points with Manchester City atop the Premier League.

The classy finish offered relief for Liverpool after consecutive blanks against Napoli and City prior to the international break, but there was to be no similar salvation for goal-shy Huddersfield, who are scoreless in each of their five home league matches this term and still without a desperately needed victory.

While David Wagner's men are sinking deeper into danger, close friend Klopp can be satisfied with a professional performance secured without several first-team regulars.

Robbed of the injured Sadio Mane and with Roberto Firmino on the bench, Liverpool's possession lacked a threatening edge until the 24th minute.

The absences afforded Xherdan Shaqiri his second Premier League start and the midfielder responded with a well-weighted pass from which Salah poked in the opener.

Jonathan Hogg soon rattled the left post with a sweet half-volley before unsuccessful penalty appeals for handball and a disallowed finish from an offside Alex Pritchard heightened Huddersfield's sense of injustice.

Klopp, having removed Jordan Henderson at half-time due to reported hamstring tightness, would have been able to relax had Salah not dragged wide of the far upright shortly after the hour.

Fabinho was introduced for his Premier League bow off the bench and, though the contest remained in the balance until the end, the visitors were composed in seeing out a seventh league win, their only real scare a fluffed Steve Mounie finish in the 82nd minute.

Goals/ Highlights

23- Goal! Liverpool take the lead! Mo Salah with a clinical finish!

Live Updates

Preamble

Hello! Welcome to the Live Updates of Huddersfield Vs Liverpool. Can the Reds maintian their start to the season and keep pace with Man City at the top of the table? Join me for Live Updates & Goals as they go in!

Preview

Channel- HD 11

Kick- Off – 19:30

Stadium- Kirklees Stadium Stadium, Huddersfield

Huddersfield will be looking to halt their dreadful run of results in the Premier League but will have a stern test against a Liverpool side who has made a blistering start to the Premier League season.

Winless Huddersfield is in the relegation zone and in urgent need of a win to kick-start their season. David Wagner may have a good relationship with Reds Boss Jurgen Klopp, but the Terriers boss would love to get some points off his former team-mate to pull the Yorkshire side out of the drop zone.

Last time out, Huddersfield picked up only their third point of the season with a 1-1 draw against Burnley. German defender Christopher Schindler was the hero as he planted his header past Joe Hart just after the hour mark to ensure that the Terriers had a share of the spoils.

Wagner has a host of injury concerns heading into the Saturday evening match. Egyptian midfielder Ramadan Sobhi should be available following the international break. Although the trio of Aaron Moy, Danny Williams and Tom Smith are facing late fitness tests. Striker Terence Kongolo is a long-term absentee with a thigh injury.

As for Liverpool, they have been imperious in the Premier League this season having won six of their eight games so far this season. Although the Reds have hit a rough patch recently, having registered just one win in their last five games in all competitions which included an away trip to Napoli and the visit of Manchester City to Anfield.

The Reds were lucky to come away with a point against Man City two weeks ago as Riyad Mahrez blazed a penalty over the bar late into the second half. The point against last season’s Champions means that Liverpool is just goal difference away from the top. The game against Huddersfield represents a chance to keep the pressure on Manchester City & Chelsea who take on Burnley & Man United at home respectively.

Klopp does have some injury concerns in attack ahead of the game. Sadio Mane is a major doubt after breaking his thumb with Senegal over the international break. Both Mohamed Salah & Virgil van Dijk returned early from international duty with knocks, although it’s widely expected that the pair should be in fit in time for the match. Whilst Naby Keïta is set to go a hamstring scan after suffering the injury on international duty with Guinea.

It certainly promises to be an interesting contest as Huddersfield look for their first victory of the season against Liverpool side who have designs on the Premier League title.