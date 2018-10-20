Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Jose Mourinho was involved in a furious touchline bust-up after Ross Barkley struck a last-gasp equaliser to hand Chelsea a 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho appeared on course to record a first victory as United boss at his old club thanks to Anthony Martial, the Frenchman’s brace overturning a half-time deficit.

Martial volleyed home to cancel out Antonio Rudiger’s 21st-minute header before curling in what looked like being the winner from the edge of the penalty area.

However, substitute Barkley – a major injury doubt for the fixture – made sure Maurizio Sarri avoided his first league defeat as Chelsea boss by smashing home a rebound in the sixth and final minute of additional time.

Goals/ Highlights

90+6 Goal! Substitute Ross Barkley scores at the death! Meanwhile Jose Mourinho has had a scuffle on the sidelines! It's all kicking off!

72- Goal! Man United take the lead! Antony Martial curls it into the bottom corner, a classy finsh from the French attacker! 2-1

64- Chance! David Luiz with a free header!

54 - Goal! Anthony Martial eventually smashes the ball into the bottom corner! 1-1!

46- Chance for Chelsea! Morata with the smart turn and shot!

21 Goal! Rudiger is unmarked and steals in to head Chelsea into the lead!

Live Updates

Preamble

Now for Manchester United! Two changes, Victor Lindelof is in to replace Eric Bailey. Juan Mata is back at the bridge to face his former club, he comes in to replace Scott McTominay.

Team News! Two Changes for Chelsea, Mateo Kovacic and Alvaro Morata start. Ross Barkley & Olivier Giroud are on the bench!

Good afternoon! It's time for the Live Updates of Chelsea Vs Man United! Will Jose get the better of his former side? Plenty of narrative in this one, so stick around for the Live Updates of the big game!

Preview

Channel- HD 11

Kick- Off – 14:30

Stadium- Stamford Bridge, London

The Premier League comes thundering back into view on Saturday after the international break, and it starts with under-fire Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho returning to former employers Chelsea in the early kick-off on Saturday. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Chelsea has started strongly under new boss Maurizio Sarri, and have won 20 points out of a possible 24 under the former Napoli boss. Central to Sarri’s positive start has been the attacking philosophy, unleashing a host of attacking players who had been hamstrung under the defensive tactics of former Blues boss Antonio Conte.

In injury news, Chelsea has only one doubt for the game with German defender Antonio Rudiger nursing a groin injury. The 25-year old missed his countries international games and has undergone individual training sessions. Expect Rudiger to undergo a late fitness test to see his availability.

Key Man

Eden Hazard has been transformed under the guidance of Sarri. The Belgian winger has arguably been the player of the season so far in the Premier League, and seven goals in eight appearances would certainly attest that the 27-year-old is playing some of the best football of his career at the moment.

Chelsea Predicted Team

Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso; Jorginho, Kovacic; Willian, Kante, Hazard; Giroud

Much of Manchester United’s season has been dogged by personal strife between Jose Mourinho and a host of players in the squad but in particular midfielder Paul Pogba. The win over Newcastle may have calmed the situation down, but the relationship between the player and manager will again be under the spotlight again when the sides meet on Saturday.

Responding to rumours of a host of players wanting out of the club, former Manchester United keeper Peter Schmeichel has hit out insisting that any players that want to leave the club should leave the side.

In team news, Luke Shaw & Nemanja Matic withdrew from international duty and will be assessed in the build-up to the game. Whilst it’s hoped that both Jesse Lingard & Ander Herrera who have been injured absentees in recent weeks could be fit for a place on the bench.

Key Man

Could summer signing Fred be the player to shut down N’Golo Kante and aid United on Saturday afternoon? The Brazilian international has shown glimpses of quality this season in a midfield that has been constantly tweaked and changed by Mourinho. Fred certainly combative quality to shut down the all-action game of Kante, and give United a platform to get a positive result at Stamford Bridge. The battle between Fred and Kante will certainly be one to watch out for.

Manchester United Predicted Team

De Gea; Young, Lindelof, Smalling, Shaw; Fellaini, Fred, Pogba; Sanchez, Lukaku, Rashford

It certainly promises to be a fascinating tie as Jose Mourinho returns to Stamford Bridge looking to pull Manchester United out of their own run of poor form. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

