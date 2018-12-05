You can watch the Live Match Stream of Burnley Vs Liverpool via beIN CONNECT

Match Report

Roberto Firmino scored with his first touch and Xherdan Shaqiri netted in stoppage time to ensure Liverpool kept up the pace with Premier League leaders Manchester City by winning 3-1 at Burnley.

The hosts had already seen an Ashley Barnes volley ruled out for offside when Jack Cork gave the Clarets the lead, this time the flag staying down.

Barnes challenged Alisson in the box and the goalkeeper spilled the ball for Cork to tap in, but James Milner found the bottom corner with a fine strike from 25 yards to quickly equalise.

Jurgen Klopp then sent for substitutes Mohamed Salah and Firmino and it changed the game, with the latter scoring the winner less than three minutes after his introduction, staying onside to finish a set-piece struggling Burnley defended badly. Shaqiri then put the seal on the result for Liverpool late on.

Joe Gomez was forced off injured after a heavy challenge from Ben Mee as Burnley made a physical start.

Liverpool had to wait until the 29th minute for their first effort on goal, a Virgil van Dijk header from Milner's corner easily saved by Joe Hart.

Burnley had the ball in the net first, Barnes brilliantly volleying in Robbie Brady's free-kick, but a marginal offside call saw the goal disallowed.

Hart plunged to his right to turn away Daniel Sturridge's 20-yard drive after the restart, the Burnley goalkeeper then making a sensational save to tip Naby Keita's piledriver on to the post.

Burnley took the lead in the 54th minute as James Tarkowski's header was saved by Alisson, Barnes beating the goalkeeper to the loose ball with Cork pouncing on the rebound to slot home.

The Clarets' advantage lead was short-lived, Divock Origi teeing up Milner for an excellent drive into the bottom-right corner, Klopp swiftly bringing on Salah and Firmino to hunt a winner.

And Firmino ensured Liverpool set a club record for the most points after 15 games of a league season, tucking in from close range after Van Dijk turned a Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick back into the six-yard box.

Battling Burnley tried to snatch a point, but Alisson made a fine save to deny captain Mee, Shaqiri then finishing off a rapid counter-attack led by Salah to secure the points.

Goals/ Highlights!

90+1 Goal! Shaqiri in stoppage time! Liverpool have all three points! 3-1

68- Goal! Liverpool take the lead! Roberto Firmino with a simple tap in!

64- Goal! Liverpool pull one back, James Milner finds the back of the net with a crisp shot that nestles into the bottom corner!

53- Goal! Burnley pounce on a rare Alisson error! Jack Cork scores the tap in!

Live Updates

Preamble

Evertonian Andy Gray does not look happy! We are minutes from Kick-off at Turf Moor!

This. Is. Awkward. 🙈



Don't talk about Jurgen Klopp's derby celebrations in front of Andy Gray!



Some great facial expressions here from the former Evertonian! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zuwzNBWWVE — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) December 5, 2018

15 Minutes till Kick-Off! Mohamed Salah will be desperate to make an impact from the bench tonight. I have a funny feeling he might score...

Great to see Burnley supporting the Rainbow Laces campaign. Fantastic to see the Clarets raising awareness!

At Burnley FC, we believe football is for everyone.



That’s why we’re proud to support @stonewalluk's #RainbowLaces campaign at Turf Moor this evening 🌈 pic.twitter.com/QEzHaK1VcK — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 5, 2018

Liverpool has arrived, and look quite dapper in those tracksuits!

HUGE team news for Liverpool! Seven changes from the side that beat Everton! No Mane in the matchday squad, Salah & Firmino drop to the bench. Joel Matip & Moreno move into defence, Origi and Sturridge get a chance up front.

Time for the Team News! First up Burnley! Five changes from the side that lost to Crystal Palace. Defenders James Tarkowski and Phil Bardsley, forward Ashley Barnes and midfielders Robbie Brady and Ashley Westwood all start.

TEAM NEWS: Here's your Burnley team for tonight's @premierleague game v @LFC.

Five changes for the Clarets... pic.twitter.com/wkosgBqg43 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 5, 2018

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Burnley Vs Liverpool. Can undefeated Liverpool do it on a cold night in Burnley? The pressure is on the Reds to keep pace with Manchester City at the top of the table. As for Burnley, they have struggled this year, and currently, find themselves in the relegation zone. Stick around for all the latest team news, Live Updates & Goals as they go in!