

Brighton will be hoping to get their 2018/2019 season up and running when they welcome Man United to the Amex stadium on Sunday evening. Chris Hughton's side didn't make the best start to the season, falling to a 2-0 away defeat to Watford. As ever, you can watch Brighton Vs Manchester United via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

The Irish boss will be expecting a reaction from his side, and will quietly confident of getting a result especially after defeating United 1-0, to confirm their place in the Premier League when they visited the Amex last season. In team news, club captain Bruno is absent with a thigh injury.

Key Man

Club record signing Alireza Jahanbakhsh is all set to make his home debut and will be charged with finding the back of the net for the Seagulls. The Iranian international was the top scorer in the Eredivisie last season and enjoyed an impressive World Cup for Team Melli. After a second-half cameo against Watford, Jahanbakhsh should start and could cause United some problems.

How to watch Online- beIN SPORTS CONNECT

TV Channel- HD11

Kick-off- 18:00

Stadium- Amex Stadium, Brighton

As for Manchester United, they defeated Leicester 2-1 in the opening game of the 2018/2019 season. Yet again Jose Mourinho is making the headlines off the pitch, recently branding rivals Man City of having "No Class" following their new documentary being released.

In team news, Mourinho should welcome back Romelu Lukaku & Jessie Lingard after their World Cup adventures. Lukaku could be in line for a start leading the line in Brighton. It will be interesting to see if Paul Pogba will be handed the captain's armband for a second consecutive game, especially after his comments about the harmony in the squad.

Key Man

Summer signing Fred impressed on his Premier League debut against Leicester. The Brazilian midfielder was at his marauding best at times and will be looking to continue his solid start for the Red Devils. Fred is likely to be sat at the base of a three-man midfield and will be charged with breaking up the play and kick-starting United attacks on the break.

As ever, you can watch Brighton Vs Man City Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS Connect.