Match Report

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice in three minutes, and Mesut Ozil revelled in his role as Captain as Arsenal made light work of Leicester with a 3-1 victory on Monday evening at Emirates Stadium.

Unai Emery’s brand of high-pressing all-action football paid dividends after an early scare as Hector Bellerin turned the ball into his own net from a Ben Chilwell shot on the 31-minute mark. Leicester looked dangerous on the break and perhaps should have had a two-goal lead, although Harry Maguire saw his header saved by Bernd Leno.

On the cusp of half-time Arsenal levelled with a goal of consummate class. Mesut Ozil drove from the midfield and picked out Hector Bellerin on the right wing, the pass from the Spaniard picked out Ozil who guided his shot into the bottom left corner via the post. Arsenal had found a leveller.

In the second half, it was more of the same from the Gunners, who seem to have been galvanized by the influence of Emery. Leicester remained resilliant with two banks of four halting anything in their path. The complexion of the contest changed just after the hour mark when Aubameyang made his entrance replacing Stephan Lichtsteiner.

Yet again Ozil picked out Hector Bellerin, who drilled the ball across the face of the goal to the Gabonese striker who was left with the simplest of finishes. Not bad work considering he had been on the pitch for two minutes.

Arsenal has been characterised by quick-fire goals this season and added to their lead three minutes later. This time they saved the best until last with a team goal to savour. Bellerin fired the ball into Ozil who dummied it to Lacazette who tapped it into the path of the German. A deft flick from the Arsenal captain into the path of Aubameyang who again was left with a simple tap-in.

The victory means that Arsenal has won their last seven Premier League games, and have moved into fourth place one point above North London rivals Tottenham.

Goals/ Match Highlights

66- Goal! Aubameyang rounds off a slick passing move! Ozil was magnificent there! The Gunners are 3-1 up!

63- Goal! An instant impact from Aubameyang! The sub with a tap-in at the back post! 2-1 Arsenal

45- Goal! On the stroke of half-time Mesut Ozil levels the scores! The German starts and finishes off the move!

30- Goal! Leicester take the lead, Ben Chillwell with the shot that rebounds off Hector Bellerin!

Live Commentary

Preamble

Little side note on today's proceedings. Today is Arsene Wenger's 69th Birthday! The former Arsenal boss managed the club for 24 years, leading the Gunners through an invincible season. What a man, what a cardigan!

Now for Leicester! Who have confirmed their team via a fancy team video! The Headlines! Johnny Evans is in to replace the suspended Wes Morgan. Jamie Vardy leads the line, he bagged a brace last time he turned out at the Emirates.

Team News! Arsenal first up! The Headlines! Mesut Ozil is back in the squad and is handed the captaincy. Peter Cech is not fit, Leno remains in goal. No place for Aaron Ramsey & Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who start from the bench!

The teams are in - here's how we line up against @LCFC 📋#ARSLEI pic.twitter.com/tSGLtpLtex — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) October 22, 2018

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Arsenal Vs Leicester in the Premier League. Can Arsenal make it ten wins in a row in all competitions? Or will former Premier League winners Leicester City spoil the party? Join me for Live Match Commentary, the goals from the game as they go in and all the red-hot reaction in the studio from Richard Keys and Andy Gray.

Preview

Arsenal has been in superb form lately, notching up nine consecutive wins in all competitions. New boss Unai Emery will certainly be targeting a tenth when former Premier League champions Leicester City visit to the Emirates. Despite a strong start to the season, questions remain about the defensive solidity of the side and Foxes attacker Jamie Vardy could prove to be a real test for the Arsenal backline.

In team news, Arsenal could welcome Mesut Ozil into the side after missing the last game against Fulham with a back complaint. After recovering over the International break, Danny Welbeck could be in line for a return to the side. The likes of Aaron Ramsey & Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could also start after coming off from the bench against Fulham.

Man to watch

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been on blistering goal-scoring form lately and has six goals in nine appearances in all competitions. The Gabonese attacker has struck up a partnership with fellow attacker Alexandre Lacazette on and off the pitch, and Arsenal fans will be hoping for more of the same from the dynamic duo against Leicester.

Arsenal Predicted Team

Leno; Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Monreal; Torreira, Xhaka; Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette

As for Leicester, it has been a mixed start to the season as the Foxes have won four and lost four of the eight games they have played this season. Recently Leicester has picked up wins against strugglers Huddersfield & Newcastle and lost at home to Everton courtesy of a Gylfi Sigurdsson screamer.

Puel had been under pressure at the start of the season, however, the French coach has steadied the side and that has been thanks in part to the impressive displays of Harry Maguire & James Maddison. The England pair could be crucial in getting the better of Arsenal, with Maguire’s attacking prowess from set pieces along with Maddison’s delivery from corners.

Foxes captain Wes Morgan is suspended for the tie at the Emirates after being sent off against Everton. Winger Demarai Gray will miss the game with an ankle injury.

Man to watch

Jamie Vardy relishes playing against Arsenal and has scored six goals in six league starts against the Gunners. The striker has plenty of speed and will certainly test the Arsenal backline. Last time at the Emirates Vardy scored a brace as Arsenal edged out Leicester in a 4-3 thriller.

Leicester Predicted Team

Schmeichel; Amartey, Evans, Maguire, Chilwell; Mendy, Ndidi; Pereira, Iheanacho, Maddison; Vardy

