Mitch Freeley

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Arsenal Vs Liverpool via beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Match Report

Arsenal has Alexandre Lacazette to thank as the French striker rescued a point for the Gunners in a pulsating 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Saturday evening.

The Gunners dominated for large portions of the contest and started well, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw an early effort hit the side net after latching onto Granit Xhaka's lofted pass. Minutes later, Liverpool had the ball in the net only for it to be dubiously flagged for offside. Firmino flicked a shot past the onrushing Leno which clipped the bar, Sadio Mane tapped in the rebound but the goal was ruled out.

Arsenal quickly found their stride, Aubameyang linked well with Henrikh Mkhitaryan only for his effort to fly well wide. With ten minutes left in the half, Arsenal had a goal disallowed for offside as Lacazette latched onto Bellerin's cross. Although the replay showed that the French striker was a yard offside.

In the second half, Liverpool picked up the first chance of note as Mohamed Salah sprung away on the breakaway. However, his snatched effort was blocked by Arsenal defender Rob Holding. Just after the hour mark, Liverpool opened the scoring against the run of play, Mane smashed a cross into the box which was palmed out by Leno into the path of James Milner. The midfielder showed plenty of composure to drill past the scrambling keeper to give Klopp's side the lead.

Immediately Arsenal sprung into life, pushed on by a vocal home support. Whilst Liverpool picked their moments on the counter and should have been 2-0 up had Salah's surging run and pass to Mane not been two inches shorter. Whilst Virgil van Dijk saw a snap header pushed out of play by Leno who was fast becoming one of the Gunners key men. Finally with twenty minutes left to play Arsenal found parity, a guided ball from Granit Xhaka found Alexandre Lacazette who avoided Alisson in goal turning away from the keeper before curling the ball into the bottom corner. A goal of sublime quality.

The draw means that Arsenal's unbeaten streak goes to fourteen games in all competitions and Liverpool remain undefeated in the Premier League

Live Updates

90+5 Peep! Full time! Arsenal's unbeaten streak goes to 14 games and Liverpool remain undefeated in the Premier League. Honours even. What a game! Pulsating stuff! Milner with a fine opener, and Lacazette with a leveller of real class! Match Report to follow.

90+4 Salah is off, Matip is on for Liverpool.

90+3 Salah on the breakaway, attempts a pass to Mane! Thankfully, Holding blocks it out.

90+2 Fabinho chops down Ozil, and the Arsenal fans scream for a second yellow. The referee ignores the cries and play resumes.

90- Five minutes to play! Can anyone get a winner?!

87- Chance Arsenal! After brilliant build-up play, the ball falls to Hector Bellerin his curling effort is just wide. Still, Arsenal is on the hunt for a winner here. It's brilliantly poised here heading into the final minutes.

82- Up the other end, Shaqiri springs away on the counter and Mane's shot fizzes just over! It's a corner which Arsenal Liverpool scramble away!

81- Goal! Arsenal make it 1-1! All Alexander Lacazette, who rounds Alisson and curls the ball into the net! 1-1!

78- Liverpool Sub- Xherdan Shaqiri is on for Roberto Firmino. Arsenal have made their final change Kolasinac makes way, and Danny Welbeck enters the party.

75- Iwobi makes hay on the left wing and beats two defenders, his low cross is too fast for Mesut Ozil.

73- Save from Leno! Virgil van Dijk with a free header and Leno punches it over the bar. Liverpool is starting to put on some pressure here.

71- Second change of the game from Arsenal Aaron Ramsey is on for Aubamayang, who doesn't look best pleased!

68- Salah springs away on the counter, his ball is inches too long for Mane. Arsenal clear for a corner, which Firmino heads just wide.

67- First change of the game! Alex Iwobi is on for Henrikh Mkhitaryan. The Armenian has put a shift in!

65- Just seen a replay of the Milner goal, what a sweet finish. A perfect bit of footballing technique as ever from Mr 7 Outta 10.

64- Stoppage in play here. James Milner & Joe Gomez have clashed heads!

63- Torreira shoots! Alisson palms it out for a corner, which is wasted. Desperately unlucky this on Arsenal, but the threat was always there from Liverpool!

61- Goal! Milner with a fine strike! Mane's cross is pushed out by Leno and Milner smashes it into the back of the net! That's his 50th Premier League goal.

60- At the hour mark and this could go either way...

57- Bellerin scampers down the right wing and wins a corner, which comes to nothing! The Arsenal fans are in full voice here!

56- Milner chips in a perfect ball into the path of Firmino who is bearing down on goal. Holding and Leno combines to block out the Brazilian. Arsenal clear their lines.

53- Arsenal seems to be in the ascendancy here. They just need to convert one of these chances. Klopp needs to change something up if Liverpool is to come away with something from this game.

51- Fabinho smashes into little Lucas Torreira. Yellow card for the Liverpool midfielder.

50 - Mohamed Salah glides across the box, shaping to shoot. Holding gets the important block in.

47- Another free-kick for the Gunners as Fabinho chops down Lacazette. Kolasinac knocks the ball out for a throw-in. A bright start for the Gunners so far.

46- Free-kick Arsenal as Granit Xhaka sprawls over the turf under a Wijnaldum tackle.

Right! The second half is back underway! More of the same, please!

Half-Time chat! Mick Mcarthy & Karl-Heinz Riedle have their say on the action... Two penalties?! Who knows! The second half on the way!

45- Peep! Half-time! That was full pelt, mile a minute stuff! Very good! I need to catch my breath! Join me in 15 minutes for more Arsenal Vs Liverpool fun and games!

44- Liverpool hits the post! A deep free-kick and Virgil van Dijk heads the ball before being clattered by Leno! His header bounces towards the goal and hits the post. Desperately unlucky! Although, I'm not quite sure what Leno was doing there!

42- Robertson with a perfect cross from the left wing, Arsenal clear their lines but Liverpool push on.

40 - Arsenal ramping up the pressure here, Trent Alexander-Arnold hoiks a Mkhitaryan cross out for a throw-in as Arsenal continue to press.

39- Arsenal have the ball in the net! Offside! Lacazette is rightfully flagged offside

38- Chance! Ozil with a backheel into the path of Lacazette with blazes past the far post. That was a real chance for the Gunners to open the scoring.

33- For Fans of Liverpool's Away kit. It's "Deep Violet" if you want to know. Thank me later.

31- Mkhitaryan with a delightful flick into the path of Aubamayang. The Gabonese striker snatches at his shot, goal kick.

30- The searing pace of the game has slowed down. Everything but an opening goal so far.

27- Kolasinac with a cross, Alisson pushes the cross into the path of Mkhitaryan who can't quite shoot in time. Groans in the Emirates (stadium)

24- Bellerin from distance! It flies wide! End to end stuff here!

22- Leno with the save, a long ball finds Van Dijk and he controls well. Leno is quickly off his line to stop the shot and Arsenal scramble the ball away.

21- Salah stretches his leg down the wing, what pace! Granit Xhaka comes in with a perfect sliding tackle to save the Gunners.

19- After a sheepish start, Liverpool has settled. This game is bubbling up nicely.

17- Goal! No Offside! Firmino flicks the ball onto the post, and Mane taps in the rebound. It's inches offside! A solid call that from the linesman. The replay shows just how good that ball from Alexander-Arnold was!

15- Chance! Aubamayang whips a cross in, and Mkhitaryan header skims just wide. Alisson had committed to that and Arsenal were inches away from scoring!

13- Side netting! So close, Xhaka with the through ball and Aubamayang shoots from close range. Alisson tips the ball out for a corner.

12- Salah keeps the ball in play at the byline and picks out Firmino, the Brazilian shapes to shoot and is blocked by Torreria.

11- Mustafi seems to be limping. That doesn't look good...

10- Fabinho lofts a ball towards Mane, which skips out of play.

9- Arsenal seemed to have settled here, sharper to the ball. Just as I type, Xhaka passed the ball out for a throw-in.

7- Aubamayang flagged offside for a second time. Just a few inches long.

6- Mane scampers down the byline, it's out for a goal kick. Early signs of life from Klopps men. Kolasinac is going to have a long night by the looks of things!

3- Arsenal have got off to a flyer! Kolasinac on the overlap and the drilled cross to Lacazette is saved by Alisson.

2- Arsenal seem content to knock the ball around, a quick through ball but Aubamayang is flagged offside!

Peep! Liverpool get this party started (fingers crossed for goals)

Right! Nearly game time here. Liverpool are playing in a rather fetching purple away shirt...

Preamble

This is a classy move from the Gunners. Incidentally, Leicester edged out Cardiff 1-0 in an emotionally charged game.

Arsenal might be on a run of 12 games unbeaten, but their defence hasn't been the best. Jim Beglin thinks that the front three of Liverpool might have a field day... Breath deep Arsenal fans, breath deep!

"I'm sure that front 3 will fancy their chances against a defence that looks as if it can be leaky."@jimbeglin previews #ARSLIV with @CarrieBrownTV. 📺 HD11 #beINPL pic.twitter.com/JO5zA9HHcl — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) November 3, 2018

Now for Liverpool! James Milner slots into midfield and is joined by Andy Robertson & Joe Gomez who missed the game against Cardiff. Jordan Henderson & Naby Keita miss out through injury.

Right! Team news! We have team News! First up the hosts Arsenal! Good news! Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolašinac are fit and start in a back four. Granit Xhaka returns to central midfield.

Hello! Welcome to the Live Updates of Arsenal Vs Liverpool in the Premier League. It promises to be a cracker at the Emirates stadium in the match of the week in the 11th round of action. Stick around for all the latest team news, Live Match commentary & Highlights as they happen all here on the beIN SPORTS website!

Preview

How to watch Online – beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Channel- HD 11

Kick- Off – 20:30

Stadium- Emirates Stadium, London

Arsenal welcomes Liverpool to the Emirates on Saturday evening in what could prove to be a test of their top four ambitions under new boss Unai Emery. The Gunners are on a fine undefeated streak in all competitions but will be coming up against a Liverpool team who have genuine Premier League title ambitions. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Arsenal has been on an impressive run of late winning twelve of the last thirteen games. Many pundits have pointed to the quality of the opposition but regardless, stringing together the results have left Arsenal fans dreaming of Champions League football having finished outside of the top four in the last two seasons.

At the start of the season Unai Emery’s side fell to two consecutive defeats to top four rivals Manchester City & Chelsea, and after growing into the campaign the visit of Liverpool could prove to be a good measure of the progress of the team under the Spanish coach.

In team news, Hector Bellerin is a doubt for the game. Swiss international Stephan Licteiner, who scored his first Arsenal goal against Blackpool is set to cover at right back. Whilst compatriot Granit Xhaka is also likely to play again at left back with both Nacho Monreal & Sead Kolasinac still out with hamstring complaints. Mesut Ozil & Alexandre Lacazette were rested midweek and are likely to return to the starting lineup.

Arsenal Predicted Team

Leno; Lichtsteiner, Holding, Mustafi, Xhaka; Torreira, Ramsey; Iwobi, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette





As for Liverpool, they are looking to make their best ever start to a Premier League season with a victory in North London on Saturday evening. The Reds have matched Manchester City in terms of points, and are second in the league based on their inferior goal difference.

Central to Liverpool’s strong start to the season has been their quality defensively, having just conceded four goals in their opening ten games of the Premier League season. The battle between Virgil van Dijk & the likes of Aubameyang & Lacazette is certainly going to be one to watch out for.

Last time out, Liverpool breezed past Cardiff 4-1 to maintain their perfect start to the season. More worryingly for Arsenal, Sadio Mane & Mohamed Salah have found their goal-scoring touch and will be relishing the challenge of the Arsenal backline that has started slowly in games so far this season.

In team news, Liverpool could welcome back Jordan Henderson & Naby Keita back into the squad after the duo recovered from hamstring injuries. After being rested against Cardiff, the likes of Andrew Robertson, James Milner and Joe Gomez are all pushing for a starting place in the side.

Liverpool Predicted Team

Alisson; Gomez, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

It certainly promises to be one to watch as Arsenal test out their top four ambitions against Liverpool. You can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.