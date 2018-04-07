Manchester City Vs Manchester City- Live Updates! How to watch online, streaming information, team news, lineups

Mitch Freeley

Live Updates

12- Paul Pogba is bundled down in the City half. Dangerous Free-kick for United, Sanchez promptly wastes the chance, Ederson easily catches it

8- City is starting to boss possession here.

5- Early penalty claim for City?! Silva drills a cross in, Ashley Young is falling down and the shot touches his hand as he attempts to head the ball away on the ground. The City players are screaming at the referee for a penalty. Sensibly their claims are waved away. Play on!

4- Valencia bundles down Sane. That's going to be a tasty battle today. Free-kick United.

2- Plenty of early pushing from United in the early exchanges looking to close City down at every opportunity. Danielo has a pot-shot. Well over!

Peep! United get us underway!

A warm round of applause for former Man United midfielder Ray Wilkins who passed away earlier in the week. Lovely to see.



Preamble

Right! Teams are out on the pitch! A quick reminder (not that you need it) Man City can win the title with a victory over Man United! This is going to be interesting! As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT!

Twenty minutes away from Kick-off! City has arrived a few hours ago, in case you missed it you can check it out in a handy gif form. I wonder if they are nervous?

So it seems that United are going for it with that squad. 4-3-3 Pogba in midfield. The pressure is on.

TEAM NEWS! SOUND THAT TEAM NEWS KLAXON! WE HAVE TEAM NEWS!

Now for Manchester United!

Two changes for United. Eric Bailly and Ander Herrera come back into the side. Rashford & Martial make the bench.

First up the champions-elect!

Four changes from the mid-week game.Raheem Sterling, Danilo, Fabian Delph and Bernardo Silva all come in. Whilst City has real quality on the bench to switch it up. Kevin de Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Aymeric Laporte and Kyle Walker along with a returning Sergio Aguero, scary!

It's a huge day if you are a City fan! I wonder if they can rally and win the title this evening! History beckons...

Hello! Welcome to the Live Updates for Man City Vs Manchester United. Can Pep's boys shake off the midweek humbling by Liverpool and claim the Premier League crown with a massive win over their cross-city rivals United? It'll certainly be an interesting encounter especially when the team-sheets come out in the next 20 minutes or so! As ever you can catch up on all the active Live on the go with beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Preview

Manchester City can wrap up the Premier League title in some style on Saturday evening when they welcome bitter rivals Manchester United to the Etihad on Saturday evening. As ever you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.



It’s only a matter of time for City to be crowned champions, however, Pep Guardiola may elect to rest some key players ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League tie against Liverpool. Despite being 3-0 down from the first leg, City will be quietly confident of overturning the deficit and progressing to the semi-finals.



Sergio Aguero is fit again after recovering from a knee injury, although it’s widely expected to be rested with Tuesday’s game in mind. City looked imperious when they took on United in the league back in October, with goals from David Silva & Nicolás Otamendi giving the Citizens a deserved 2-1 victory.



English defender John Stones could be handed a start, having not played a part on Tuesday in the Champions League. The former Everton man is on the verge of winning his first-ever league title and could make a telling contribution defensively and in attack, the first-ever goal for City would do the defenders confidence the world of good heading into the business end of the season.



As for Manchester United, Jose Mourinho will be looking to put off the title party off for at least another week. The Portuguese coach will certainly be content with a draw and be looking to stem the City attack which has been free-flowing this season.



In team news, United are boosted by the return of defenders Phil Jones & Marcos Rojo who have trained all week. Both players are in contention to start. However, despite returning to training on Friday, the game comes too late for Daley Blind who is unlikely to take part.



Speaking prior to the game Mourinho revealed that he intends to delay his rival’s title celebrations for at least one more week. "My motivation is to finish second. Mathematically [the] top four [is] not done. That is the first objective. After that, I don't hide."



It certainly promises to be an interesting tactical battle as Manchester City look to seal the title against Man United, who will be intent to shut down city and play on the break. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.