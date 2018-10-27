The Helicopter of Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha has crashed outside the King Power Stadium, following the Foxes 1-1 draw with West Ham this evening.

Leicester police have released the following statement via Twitter; "We are dealing with an incident in the vicinity of the King Power Stadium. Emergency services are aware and dealing."

Leicester City has also released a statement on the accident. "We are assisting Leicestershire Police and the emergency services in dealing with a major incident at King Power Stadium - the Club will issue a more detailed statement once further information has been established"

Srivaddhanaprabha, the owner of the King Power Group became Leicester City Chairman in 2010 and oversaw Leicester lift the Premier League in 2016.

More to follow.