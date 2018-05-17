"He has all the qualities to do the job" Wenger gives his backing to Mikel Arteta in an exclusive beIN SPORTS Interview

Arsene Wenger has given his backing to Mikel Arteta to be the new Arsenal boss in an exclusive interview with beIN SPORTS.

Arteta, 36, is now the clear favourite to take the managers job at the North London club after Wenger stepped down just a week ago following a 22-year stint at Arsenal, which he had previously described as a “Love affair.”

The French coach was eager to talk up the former Arsenal player when asked about Arteta's potential in succeeding him.

"He has all the qualities to do the job, yes and I think as well he is one of the favourites. He was a leader, and he has a good passion for the game and he knows the club well, he knows what is important at the club and he was captain of the club. Why Not?"

Much has been made of Arteta's lack of managerial experience, having never managed a game of football, however, Wenger insisted that Arsenal has experienced coaching personnel to guide the Spanish manager.

"I left a lot of experience behind me, people who were with me like Steve Bould who has six years experience, and Jens Lehmann too."

"He has been an assistant of Guardiola as well, so overall I think he has the qualities" added the former Arsenal boss when talking about the current Manchester City assistant coach.

Wenger made clear that his support of Arteta, who played 162 times for the Gunners, should not be used to sway the decision of the Arsenal hierarchy, insisting that he will support whoever is chosen as his replacement.

"I don’t want to influence that publicly because for me I believe it is important that they make their choice in an objective way and after once they make a decision I will support them.