Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has signed a new long-term deal with the Premier League club till 2024. Liverpool confirmed the news via their website that the 21-year-old defender had committed his future to the current Premier League leaders.

Gomez is currently out for up to six weeks, after fracturing his leg in Liverpool's 3-1 victory away to Burnley last week. Commenting on the new deal, the former Charlton Athletic played revealed his joy at extending his time at Anfield "It's my fourth season now and every one has been different. Obviously, I would like to have had a few less setbacks along the way, but it has all been part of my journey - one that I have loved and embraced. I have learned so much."

Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League and are set for a crunch Champions League game against Napoli on Tuesday evening.