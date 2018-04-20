English
Français
العربية
UEFA Champions League
Premier league

Thank you Arsene - Emery pays tribute to Wenger

Unai Emery has joined the leading European coaches to have paid tribute to the departing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

Getty Images

Arsene Wenger is a reference for all modern coaches, said Paris Saint-Germain's Unai Emery after the long-serving Arsenal boss confirmed his departure.

Wenger - who has a year remaining on his contract - surprisingly announced on Friday he will end his 22-year stay at the club at the end of the season.

Emery was among the European coaches to pay tribute to the Frenchman, who was in charge of Monaco between 1987 and 1994 and has often been linked with PSG.

"Cannot talk about Arsenal, the Premier League and coaching without citing Arsene Wenger, a reference without doubt," Emery wrote on Twitter. "Thank you, Arsene!"

Emery himself could be on the market at the end of the campaign, with former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel reportedly set to take over at newly crowned Ligue 1 champions PSG.

Arsene Wenger Premier League Unai Emery Arsenal
Previous Fabregas and Van Persie join tributes to Arsenal b
Read
Fabregas and Van Persie join tributes to Arsenal boss Wenger
Next Heynckes: I cannot imagine Wenger at another club
Read
Heynckes: I cannot imagine Wenger at another club