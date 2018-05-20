Talisca heading to Premier League, hints Besiktas boss

Besiktas coach Senol Gunes hinted Anderson Talisca has agreed a transfer to a Premier League club.

Talisca has spent the last two seasons on loan at Besiktas from Benfica, scoring 27 goals in 55 Super Lig appearances to reportedly draw the interest of Manchester United and Liverpool.

Despite beating Sivasspor 5-1 on Saturday, Gunes' side were unable to defend their Super Lig title as Galatasaray reclaimed the crown with a 1-0 win over Goztepe.

It is to prove Talisca's last outing for Besiktas, with the coach confirming he has already agreed a move to another club.

"Talisca was already gone at the mid-season break," said Gunes.

"I'm sorry that he won't be with us any longer. I wish he could stay for his sake and ours. He already had a deal in place."

Gunes suggested the Premier League will be Talisca's next destination by mentioning one of the Brazilian's former team-mates who is now at Everton.

Asked about which team Talisca will be joining, he said: "He might be rivals with Cenk Tosun."