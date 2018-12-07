Silva unsure of Gomes' Everton future

Andre Gomes has impressed since breaking into the Everton first team, but Marco Silva is unsure whether the Barcelona loanee will make his move permanent.

Having initially struggled with a hamstring injury after swapping Camp Nou for Goodison Park, Gomes has produced a string of solid displays in the heart of the Toffees' midfield.

He has featured seven times since late October, earning rave reviews from the Everton faithful for his composure, vision and range of passing.

Gomes is currently on a season-long loan from Barca but Silva says making the deal permanent is far from a simple process.

"I think at first, I agree, he is doing very well. But what is most important for me is the team and the squad, I think it is not fair just to talk about Andre," Silva told Sky Sports News.

"If Andre is doing well then he is helping our squad. He is getting better every time. Taking his responsibility in the squad is important for me as well.

"But if he is doing well it is because his team-mates are helping him since the first day.

"He's enjoyed his first two months but let's see what we can do. We are working on that [his future], I don't know if I have an answer in one week or two weeks.

"It is not something that it is in our hands. The best scenario to look at is it is not just in our hands as a club, not just in the hands of Andre, there is a third party as well. Barcelona are included, let's see when we can talk about the situation."