Manchester United 'very happy' with 'fully-committed' Mourinho, claims Mendes

Manchester United are "very happy" with Jose Mourinho and he remains "fully committed to the club", according to the manager's agent Jorge Mendes.

Mourinho has come under renewed pressure after Wednesday's 2-2 draw at home to Arsenal extended their winless run in the Premier League to four games.

United sit eighth in the table ahead of Saturday's home game against bottom side Fulham and they are 18 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Mourinho's men finished second behind neighbours City last term but Champions League qualification, rather than a title challenge, appears a more realistic aim for 2018-19.

The Portuguese, though, had suggested it would be a "miracle" for United to finish in the top four, with an eight-point gap to make up on fourth-placed Chelsea.

Mendes, however, claims there are no problems between United and Mourinho, who he insists is planning to stay at Old Trafford for the foreseeable future.

"There have been more rumours of Jose Mourinho leaving Manchester United. It’s totally untrue," Mendes said in a statement released to Omnisport.

"Jose is very happy at the club and the club is very happy with him. He has a long-term contract with Manchester United and is fully committed to the club in building a solid winning project."

Mourinho is in his third season at Old Trafford and in January he signed a new contract to remain with United until 2020, with the option of a further year.

However, his first spell at Chelsea, between July 2004 and September 2007, is the only time in his managerial career he has stayed longer than three seasons at a club.