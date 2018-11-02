Klopp impressed by improving Arsenal

Liverpool need to have the "full package" at the Emirates Stadium this weekend if they are to get something out of a revitalised Arsenal, says Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds travel to north London as one of three unbeaten teams in the Premier League after 10 matches, with Arsenal sitting four points behind them in fourth.

After defeats to Manchester City and Chelsea in the opening two weeks of the 2018-19 campaign Arsenal are unbeaten in the league under Unai Emery, scoring 22 goals in the process.

Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil have all shone in recent weeks and Klopp knows stopping their 13-game unbeaten run in all competitions will not be easy.

"After a tough start they have had an impressive run," he told a media conference. "It will be a very, very interesting game for sure.

"Of course Arsenal are a threat [to the top four]. Their first two games against City and Chelsea, it's possible you would get no points. But how they played two or three months ago isn't important. We have analysed their last few games.

"You need the full package in games like this - to cause them problems when you have the ball and when they have the ball.

"It's a tough game. Nobody gave them presents and gave them points. They have deserved it. We have to be ready, for sure."

Klopp has not been surprised by Emery's impact at Arsenal since replacing Arsene Wenger, saying a change may have been just what the Gunners squad needed.

"Wenger is one of the best managers in the world and sometimes after a very long time [at a club] the mood at a club changes," he continued.

"Everybody in football knows how good Emery is. When a new manager comes in all players are out of their comfort zone.

"They all have to prove from the first day that they are not only the name, they are a footballer as well.

"It was clear that things would change, and the players know now."

Avoiding defeat would extend Liverpool's record-breaking start to the season, but Klopp knows there is still a lot of work to be done if they are to be title contenders.

"My assessment is so far, so good," he added. "A quarter of the season gone, that's nothing.

"We have not done anything special, only what we have expected from us. We did what we had to do. As long as the majority of boys are fit we have a really good football team.

"We have grown together. We still like working together. We want to go for it together. It's only the start, but the start is good.

"I don't see how it could have been massively better. Let's carry on. Do the right things in right moment and play the best football you can play."