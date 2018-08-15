Kevin De Bruyne suffers knee injury

English
Kevin De Bruyne has suffered a knee injury in training and looks set for a period on the sidelines, Manchester City has confirmed. In a brief statement on the club website, the 20187/2018 Premier League Champions confirmed the following. "The extent of the problem is not yet known and we will bring you further updates on Kevin's condition in due course."

The news would be a major blow for the Citizens, who are looking to retain the Premier League and make a serious push in the Champions League. De Bruyne was a second-half substitute in City's opening day 2-0 win over Arsenal. 

