I will miss you - Wenger thanks Arsenal crowd after final home game

Arsene Wenger admitted he will miss being Arsenal manager during an emotional farewell to the club's supporters after his final home game in charge.

The Frenchman saw his side secure sixth place in the Premier League with a resounding 5-0 triumph over nearest rivals Burnley at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Given a guard of honour prior to kick-off, Wenger was then presented with a gold-plated mini replica of the Premier League trophy - awarded initially to the club following their unbeaten 2003-04 season - in the aftermath.

He also addressed the crowd ahead of his departure at the end of the season, declaring his love for Arsenal while thanking the fans for their support during nearly 22 years at the helm.

"Thank you for having me for such a long time. I know that's not easy. But, above all, I am like you. I am an Arsenal fan," he said.

"That means this is more than just watching football. It's a way of life.

"It is caring about the beautiful game, the values we cherish and as well, that something that goes through all of our bodies - we care, we worry, we are desperate.

"I would like to thank everybody at the club that makes this club so special."

Wenger also called on Arsenal's following to get behind a "special" group of players that he will leave behind for his replacement.

"I would invite you to really push and support the players and the staff that remains behind me," the 68-year-old added.

"For me this group of players has a special quality, not only on the pitch but also off it. And please, support this team and push next season, because they deserve it.

"I would like to finish with one simple term. I will miss you. Thank you all for being such an important part of my life. I hope to see you soon. Well done and goodbye."

While he will not oversee another Arsenal home game, Wenger still has trips to Leicester City and Huddersfield Town to round out his reign.