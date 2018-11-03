Everton 3 Brighton and Hove Albion 1: Clinical Richarlison and fired-up Coleman seal points

A Richarlison brace and Seamus Coleman's first goal since January 2017 gave Everton a 3-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at Goodison Park.

The Brazil forward's fifth Premier League goal of the season put Marco Silva's men ahead after 26 minutes but their advantage was short-lived – Lewis Dunk heading the Brighton equaliser seven minutes later.

Everton's strong start to the second half proved key as long-serving Toffees right-back Coleman restored a lead Richarlison would enhance 13 minutes from time.

Victory moves Everton up to ninth in the table, while Brighton are 12th – enjoying a three-point cushion between themselves and West Ham in 13th

Gylfi Sigurdsson made a horrible hash of his shot on the end of Coleman's 11th-minute cutback.

The Iceland midfielder more than made up for that error by driving the hosts forward on the break from a Brighton corner, exchanging passes with Bernard and slipping a deft pass behind the visiting defence for Richarlison to gleefully smash home.

Everton remained in the ascendancy, with Alireza Jahanbakhsh fortunate not to be penalised for a clumsy challenge on Lucas Digne in the box, but they levelled when Dunk climbed above Zouma to power past Jordan Pickford.

Gueye drilled a 20-yard strike against the inside of the right post in the 48th minute, with Theo Walcott unable to covert Bernard's pacey cross from the loose ball.

Coleman found the precision his team-mates lacked a few moments later, driving beyond Mat Ryan from the edge of the box.

Dunk wrapped up an all-action outing in forgettable fashion when his woeful blind pass towards centre-back partner Shane Duffy was seized upon by Richarlison who finished with aplomb from a tight angle after skipping away from Ryan.