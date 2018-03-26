McCollum leads Trail Blazers past Thunder

The Portland Trail Blazers travelled to Oklahoma City and edged the Thunder 108-105 thanks to C.J. McCollum's game-high 34 points in the NBA on Sunday.

McCollum, who shot 14 of 24 from the floor, also grabbed four rebounds with four assists.

Damian Lillard helped the Blazers with 24 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. He also set a franchise record by hitting 58 straight free-throws. Jusuf Nurkic added 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Russell Westbrook led the Thunder, flirting with a triple-double, he scored 23 points with nine assists and eight rebounds. Steven Adams added 18 points and 10 rebounds, but Carmelo Anthony scored just six points on three-of-13 shooting, registered a minus-15 and missed a game-tying three-pointer at the buzzer.

The win helped Portland remain third in the Western Conference standings. The Thunder are fourth, which would mean a potential second-round playoff matchup against either the Rockets or Warriors.

RED-HOT ROZIER

Celtics point guard Terry Rozier scored a career-high 33 points with eight triples to lead Boston to a 104-93 win over the Kings. Rozier, starting in place of the injured Kyrie Irving, also grabbed five rebounds and had five steals. He has now scored double-figure points in 22 straight games.

LeBron James scored 37 points with 10 rebounds and eight assists in a 121-114 win over the Nets. James shot 14 of 19 from the field and now has a double-double in two of his last three games, after previously recording two straight triple-doubles.

SPURS BEATEN DESPITE ALDRIDGE EFFORT

LaMarcus Aldridge led the team with 34 points and seven rebounds, but the rest of San Antonio's starting unit mustered just 33 points en route to a 106-103 loss to the Bucks. Pau Gasol scored 22 points off the bench, but San Antonio really lack firepower right now.

MARVELLOUS MITCHELL

Donovan Mitchell is striving for rookie history.

Mitchell scored 21 points to lead the Jazz to a 110-91 win over the Warriors.

He passed Stephen Curry (166) for the second most three-pointers by a rookie in NBA history, behind only Lillard (185 in 2012-13).

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland Cavaliers 121-114 Brooklyn Nets

Milwaukee Bucks 106-103 San Antonio Spurs

Indiana Pacers 113-107 Miami Heat

Boston Celtics 104-93 Sacramento Kings

Los Angeles Clippers 117-106 Toronto Raptors

New York Knicks 101-97 Washington Wizards

Portland Trail Blazers 108-105 Oklahoma City Thunder

Houston Rockets 118-99 Atlanta Hawks

Utah Jazz 110-91 Golden State Warriors