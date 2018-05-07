Jazz G Exum suffers hamstring injury

Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum suffered a hamstring injury in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Houston Rockets.

The number five overall pick in the 2014 draft pulled up on a drive, limped down the court on the next possession, and when the ball was blown dead, immediately ran to the locker room before he could even be taken out of the game.

The Jazz announced it was a hamstring injury. He will not return to the game.

When he made it to the tunnel he immediately went down to the ground and had to be helped to the locker room unable to put weight on his leg.

Exum has dealt with numerous injuries since he was taken in the first round, but he has been key to the Jazz's defense of likely NBA MVP James Harden throughout the Western Conference semi-finals.