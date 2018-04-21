Winslow fined $15,000 for stepping on Embiid's mask

Miami forward Justise Winslow was fined $15,000 for intentionally stepping on Joel Embiid's mask during the Heat's game-three loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The incident occurred during the second quarter of the 76ers' 128-108 win on Thursday.

"Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow has been fined $15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct for intentionally stepping on and attempting to damage the facemask of Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations," the league statement read.

Embiid had fun with the incident after the game.

"Justise stepped on it and tried to break it with his hands," the 2018 All-Star told reporters.

"But little do they know is that I have about 50 of them. So it's going to take much more than that to get me out of the series. I'm going to be a nightmare for them, too."