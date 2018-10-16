Westbrook ruled out of Thunder opener

Russell Westbrook has been ruled out of the Oklahoma City Thunder's opening game of the NBA season against the Golden State Warriors due to a knee injury.

The 29-year-old is listed as "out" for the Thunder's clash against the Warriors on Tuesday.

Westbrook underwent a procedure in mid-September that was expected to keep him off the court for at least four weeks.

Thunder coach Billy Donovan told reporters late last week that Westbrook was not cleared for full contact, but said he was participating in "controlled situations" during practice.

"He’s progressing. He’s doing a good job," Donovan said. "I think every day for him he feels better and better."

Westbrook, the 2017 NBA MVP, averaged 25.4 points and 10.3 assists in 80 games last season.