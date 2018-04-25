Westbrook fined $10,000 for altercation with Gobert

The NBA fined Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook $10,000 and assessed him a technical foul for his altercation with Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert during game four on Monday.

Westbrook was at the scorer's table waiting to check in with just under eight minutes to play and Oklahoma City trailing the Jazz 99-79 when Raymond Felton was called for a foul on Gobert.

The center walked away from the play, but was met by Westbrook near the sideline. The two exchanged words and a small shove before returning to their benches.

Westbrook was assessed the penalties because he was not in the game at the time.

It is unclear whether an official signalled Westbrook onto the floor prior to the altercation.

The Jazz defeated the Thunder 113-96 to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Westbrook finished the game with 23 points, on seven-of-18 shooting, and 14 rebounds. Gobert tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds for Utah.