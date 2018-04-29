Warriors star Curry set to play game two against Pelicans

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is "very likely" to return on Tuesday, coach Steve Kerr said.

Kerr said before the team's second-round series opener against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday that Curry would miss game one but "very likely play Tuesday" in game two.

Curry has been dealing with an MCL sprain in his left knee and has not played since March 23. He participated fully in Golden State's practice on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Curry told the media on Friday he has been increasing his intensity in practice and playing five-on-five.

"My knee feels pretty good," Curry told reporters. "As I try to think about getting back not just into game shape, my normal minutes I usually play, but on top of that we're talking about the playoffs, the second round. Against a team like New Orleans, you have to be ready. That's the conversation that is going on."

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said his team have been preparing for Curry to play.

"At some stage, he'll play," Gentry said.

Curry, who won the MVP in 2015 and 2016, appeared in 51 games for the Warriors this season. He shot 42.3 per cent from three-point range and averaged 26.4 points per game. Golden State defeated the San Antonio Spurs in five games to advance to the second round.

The Pelicans swept the Portland Trail Blazers in their first-round series.