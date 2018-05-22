Warriors' Iguodala upgraded to questionable for game four

Andre Iguodala could yet be available for game four of the Golden State Warriors' Western Conference finals series against the Houston Rockets, despite struggling with a knee problem.

The Warriors guard has been upgraded to "questionable" for Tuesday's clash with the Rockets after the team listed him as "doubtful" on Monday.

Iguodala appeared to injure his knee during game three on Sunday and was forced to leave midway through the fourth quarter, although Warriors coach Steve Kerr was optimistic the severity of the injury was not a concern.

"I think he's OK there," Kerr said after the game, as reported by SF Gate. "He got banged on the knee. I think it was like a knee-on-knee type of thing. He said he would be all right."

Iguodala finished with 10 points, three assists and three rebounds as the Warriors took a 2-1 series lead with a 126-85 rout of the Rockets.

"When we're playing how we are supposed to play, Andre's right in the middle of it," Kerr said. "His defense and being smart, making good decisions.

"Andre is one of the guys who seems to set the tone for us, and I thought he did a great job of that."