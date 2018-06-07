Warriors' Iguodala returns for game three of NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors will have even more ammunition against the Cleveland Cavaliers in game three of the NBA Finals following the return of Andre Iguodala.

Starting forward Iguodala has been ruled active for Wednesday's showdown in Cleveland after missing Golden State's last six games with a left lateral leg contusion.

Reigning NBA champions the Warriors lead the series 2-0.

Iguodala, 34, averaged 6.0 points, 3.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game during the regular season. He allows the Warriors to play with a smaller, more versatile line-up.

It is unclear if Iguodala will start or come off the bench at Quicken Loans Arena.