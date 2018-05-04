Warriors guard McCaw making 'functional progress' in recovery from spinal injury

Golden State Warriors guard Patrick McCaw is progressing in his recovery from a spinal injury he suffered in a scary fall against the Sacramento Kings in March.

The Warriors released a statement on Thursday saying McCaw had been re-evaluated earlier in the day, and is "making steady functional progress". He has been cleared to begin modified on-court running and shooting drills.

McCaw fell hard to the floor after being inadvertently bumped while attempting a dunk against the Kings. He was diagnosed with a lumbosacral bone bruise.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr called the incident "the scariest thing I've ever experienced on a basketball floor".

Just a couple of weeks ago, the 22-year-old told reporters he was having trouble sleeping because of his back pain.

McCaw, who averaged 4.0 points per game this season, was the Warriors' second-round pick (number 38 overall) out of UNLV in the 2016 draft.