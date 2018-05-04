English
Warriors guard McCaw making 'functional progress' in recovery from spinal injury

The Golden State Warriors' Patrick McCaw is progressing well in his recovery from injury.

(Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors guard Patrick McCaw is progressing in his recovery from a spinal injury he suffered in a scary fall against the Sacramento Kings in March.

The Warriors released a statement on Thursday saying McCaw had been re-evaluated earlier in the day, and is "making steady functional progress". He has been cleared to begin modified on-court running and shooting drills.

McCaw fell hard to the floor after being inadvertently bumped while attempting a dunk against the Kings. He was diagnosed with a lumbosacral bone bruise.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr called the incident "the scariest thing I've ever experienced on a basketball floor".

Just a couple of weeks ago, the 22-year-old told reporters he was having trouble sleeping because of his back pain.

McCaw, who averaged 4.0 points per game this season, was the Warriors' second-round pick (number 38 overall) out of UNLV in the 2016 draft.

