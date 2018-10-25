Sixers star Simmons returns to face Bucks

Ben Simmons will return to the floor for the Philadelphia 76ers against the Milwaukee Bucks after recovering from a back problem.

Last season's NBA Rookie of the Year Simmons was named in Philadelphia's starting five ahead of Wednesday's game in Milwaukee.

The 22-year-old missed Philadelphia's 133-132 overtime loss to the Detroit Pistons with lower back tightness on Tuesday.

Simmons originally suffered the injury in the first quarter of the 76ers' 116-115 win over the Orlando Magic last week.

He scored four points and dished out four assists before leaving the game.

Simmons averaged 15.8 points, 8.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds as a rookie in 2017-18.

The Australian was held out of just one game last season after he missed all of 2016-17 with a foot injury.