Simmons, Mitchell unanimous picks for NBA All-Rookie first team

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz were unanimous picks for the 2017-18 NBA All-Rookie first team, the league announced on Tuesday.

Both Mitchell and Simmons are finalists for NBA Rookie of the Year, and they received all 200 possible points in the first-team selection.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, the other player shortlisted for Rookie of the Year, flirted with perfection, receiving 99 first-team votes and one for the second team.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma and Lauri Markkanen of the Chicago Bills rounded out the first team.

Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball and Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson highlighted the second team, which also included Dennis Smith Jr (Dallas Mavericks), John Collins (Atlanta Hawks) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (Sacramento Kings).