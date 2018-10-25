Rockets' Green defends 'awesome team-mate' Paul

Houston Rockets wing Gerald Green enjoys playing with Chris Paul.

The All-Star point guard was criticised by some of his former team-mates after the Rockets were involved in a scuffle with the Los Angeles Lakers last weekend.

But, Green, who is in his second season with Houston, praised Paul on Wednesday.

"Chris is an awesome team-mate," Green said (via Houston station SportsTalk790). "I've had a lot of bad team-mates before, because I [have] bounced around, and Chris is probably one of my best team-mates that I've ever had on a team."

Green continued: "He's been nothing but great for us, that's me being real. I'm saying that because it's real. I'm going to have his back forever, on and off the court."

Paul was suspended for two games after he was involved in an altercation with Lakers guard Rajon Rondo.

The Rockets entered their game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday with a 1-2 record.