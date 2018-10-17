English
Français
العربية
UEFA Champions League

NBA

Nuggets coach Malone signs contract extension

The Denver Nuggets have won at least 40 games in each of their past two seasons under coach Michael Malone, who has signed a new deal.

(Getty Images)

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone has agreed a contract extension, the NBA franchise announced on Wednesday. 

Malone is entering his fourth season with Denver.  The Nuggets have improved since he took over following the 2015 season, when they went 30-52.

He led the team to a 46-36 record last season and 40-42 the year before, but the Nuggets missed the playoffs by one game in both seasons.

"This is not about me," Malone said in quotes published in The Denver Post.

"For the Kroenke family to show that kind of belief in me moving forward means the world to me and my family."

Denver Nuggets Michael Malone
Previous Nightly Notable: Stephen Curry
Read
Nightly Notable: Stephen Curry
Next Lakers coach Walton will monitor LeBron's minutes,
Read
Lakers coach Walton will monitor LeBron's minutes, plans to use deep rotation