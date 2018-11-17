NBA wrap: Kyrie Irving sizzles as Celtics beat Raptors in overtime

Two of the NBA's best players put on a show on Friday as Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard matched each other play for play, the Boston Celtics beating the Toronto Raptors 123-116 in overtime.

The Celtics had lost four of their past six and they entered the night 24th in the NBA for scoring (105.6 points per game) and 28th in shooting percentage (.429).

But the shots fell for the Celtics, who are now 9-6 for the season, as the team hit 52.8 percent from the field.

Irving shot 18 of 26 from the floor to finish with 43 points, including 19 points in the fourth quarter as the two teams battled back and forth. He also dished out 11 assists.

The 26-year-old then contributed to every Celtics basket in overtime, scoring four and handing out four assists.

Jayson Tatum chipped in 21 for the Celtics and Gordon Hayward, who has struggled to find his shot so far after missing all of last season to an injury, landed a big basket in OT and ended with 15 points.

The Celtics' effort spoiled a great night by Leonardhad 31 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Raptors, who fall to 12-4 but still lead the Eastern Conference.

"He's one of the greatest playing our game right now, obviously," Irving told ESPN when asked about Leonard.



DAVIS DOUBLES DOWN, BUTLER STARS ON HOME DEBUT

Anthony Davis had 43 points and 17 rebounds to rally the Pelicans from a 19-point deficit in a 129-124 win against the Knicks.

Jimmy Butler had 28 points (on 12-of-15 shooting) and seven assists in his home debut for the 76ers as they topped the Jazz 113-107.

Rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. had a career-high 27 for the Grizzlies in their 112-104 win against the Kings.



WIZARDS' ARC STRUGGLE CONTINUES

The Washington Wizards made only three of 17 three-point attempts in a 115-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.



DAVIS DUNKS FROM WIDE

It didn't look like there was any way Anthony Davis could finish an acrobatic attempted alley-oop, until he did, registering one of the highlights of the Pelicans' victory against the Knicks.



Thon Maker, meanwhile, hammered the basketball into the stands in an eye-catching defensive play for the Milwaukee Bucks in their win over Chicago Bulls.



FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Boston Celtics 123-116 Toronto Raptors

Indiana Pacers 99-91 Miami Heat

Philadelphia 76ers 113-107 Utah Jazz

Brooklyn Nets 115-104 Washington Wizards

Memphis Grizzlies 112-104 Sacramento Kings

Minnesota Timberwolves 112-96 Portland Trail Blazers

New Orleans Pelicans 129-124 New York Knicks

Milwaukee Bucks 123-104 Chicago Bulls

KINGS AT ROCKETS

The Kings, who were 27-55 a year ago, have been transformed in the early season thanks to their high-scoring backcourt of De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield, who are both averaging around 19 points per game. The Rockets have also looked like a different team this season and are currently 7-7 after last season's run to the Western Conference finals.