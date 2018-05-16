NBA Draft order set as Suns win lottery with top pick

The Phoenix Suns will pick first in the 2018 NBA Draft after winning the lottery.
Equipped with the highest odds courtesy of their 21-61 record this season, the Suns received the number one pick in Tuesday's draft lottery.
The Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks will select second and third respectively during the NBA Draft in Brooklyn on June 21.
Big man Deandre Ayton, who played one season at Arizona, is widely considered the most coveted prospect in this year's loaded crop which includes Jaren Jackson Jr., Marvin Bagley III and overseas standout Luka Doncic.
The Kings, who had an 18.3 per cent chance for a top-three pick, were the biggest surprise movers from the lottery while the Memphis Grizzlies – the second-best chance to get the first pick – received the fourth selection.
In the midst of an Eastern Conference final showdown with the Boston Celtics, the Cleveland Cavaliers won the eighth pick, while the Philadelphia 76ers claimed the 10th selection.
NBA Draft 2018 order
First round:
1. Phoenix Suns
2. Sacramento Kings
3. Atlanta Hawks
4. Memphis Grizzlies
5. Dallas Mavericks
6. Orlando Magic
7. Chicago Bulls
8. Cleveland Cavaliers
9. New York Knicks
10. Philadelphia 76ers
11. Charlotte Hornets
12. Los Angeles Clippers
13. Los Angeles Clippers
14. Denver Nuggets
15. Washington Wizards
16. Phoenix Suns (via Miami Heat)
17. Milwaukee Bucks
18. San Antonio Spurs
19. Atlanta Hawks (via Minnesota Timberwolves)
20. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Oklahoma City Thunder)
21. Utah Jazz
22. Chicago Bulls (via New Orleans Pelicans)
23. Indiana Pacers
24. Portland Trail Blazers
Second Round:
31. Phoenix Suns
32. Memphis Grizzlies
33. Atlanta Hawks
34. Dallas Mavericks
35. Orlando Magic
36. Sacramento Kings
37. New York Knicks (via Chicago Bulls)
38. Philadelphia 76ers (via Nets)
39. Philadelphia 76ers (via Knicks)
40. Brooklyn Nets (via Los Angeles Lakers)
41. Orlando Magic (via Charlotte Hornets)
42. Detroit Pistons
43. Denver Nuggets (via Los Angeles Clippers)
44. Washington Wizards
45. Brooklyn Nets (via Milwaukee Bucks)
46. Houston Rockets (via Miami Heat)
47. Los Angeles Lakers (via Denver Nuggets)
48. Minnesota Timberwolves
49. San Antonio Spurs
50. Indiana Pacers
51. New Orleans Pelicans
52. Utah Jazz
53. Oklahoma City Thunder
54. Dallas Mavericks (via Portland Trail Blazers)
55. Charlotte Hornets (via Cleveland Cavaliers)
56. Philadelphia 76ers
57. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Boston Celtics)
58. Denver Nuggets (via Golden State Warriors)
59. Phoenix Suns (via Toronto Raptors)
60. Philadelphia 76ers (via Houston Rockets)