LeBron reveals he played three games with broken hand

By

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James revealed Friday after his team was swept in the NBA Finals that he played the last three games with a broken right hand.

Reuters

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cavs 4-0 in the best-of-seven championship series, but it was after the opening over-time loss in California when James injured himself.

"I let my emotions get the best of me and played the last three games basically with a broken hand," James said, displaying his soft cast.

James had become upset in the final seconds of regulation time in the 124-114 defeat, when a foul call was reversed to allow Golden State to equalize and J.R. Smith grabbed a late rebound with the score level but dribbled away from the basket, thinking the Cavaliers led.

Images of a frustrated James talking to Smith became an internet sensation.

ESPN reported James hit a blackboard in the locker room after that game and underwent two MRI exams that showed the fracture, a fact he kept hidden so the Warriors would not know.

