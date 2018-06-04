English
LeBron passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA Finals scoring

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James moved second on the NBA Finals scoring list, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

James already passed Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer in NBA playoffs history this season, so it was only fitting he eclipsed yet another mark by one of the greatest players of all time on Sunday.

With James' basket in the third quarter of game two against the Golden State Warriors, the 33-year-old now has 1,318 points in the NBA Finals which passes Abdul-Jabbar (1,317) for the second most of all time.

James now trails only Los Angeles Lakers great Jerry West (1,679 points) for the most points in the NBA Finals.

The Cavaliers lost game one of the NBA Finals in overtime at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

 

