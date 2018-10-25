English
NBA

LeBron and Lakers top Suns for first win

LeBron James and the LA Lakers finally had something to cheer about after beating the Phoenix Suns 131-113 on Wednesday.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers celebrated their first win of the NBA season following three consecutive defeats.

James arrived in Los Angeles amid much fanfare but the three-time champion was unable to prevent the Lakers from posting a 0-3 win-loss record to open the campaign.

But, James and the Lakers finally had something to cheer about after beating the Phoenix Suns 131-113 on Wednesday.

James almost posted the 74th triple-double of his career, finishing with 19 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds before sitting out the fourth quarter midweek.

Meanwhile, Suns star Devin Booker sustained a strained left hamstring in Phoenix's defeat.

Booker scored a team-high 23 points on eight-of-16 shooting with seven rebounds and seven assists.

The 21-year-old was replaced by Jamal Crawford with less than two minutes remaining in the third quarter. The Suns were down 99-81 when Booker was taken out of the game.

