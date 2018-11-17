Jimmy Butler aims dig at Timberwolves following 76ers debut

Jimmy Butler appeared to take aim at his former Minnesota Timberwolves team-mates after scoring 28 points on his home debut for the Philadelphia 76ers in a 113-107 win over the Utah Jazz.

Butler, 29, was traded to the 76ers from the Timberwolves in a deal that included Robert Covington, Dario Saric and Jerryd Bayless going the other way.

The former Chicago Bulls guard was making his first appearance at Wells Fargo Center for his new side and praised his colleagues following Friday's win.

"We did what we're supposed to do. It's so fun to win," Butler told NBCS Philly after the game.

"It's so much more fun to play with these guys.

"Everybody wants to win. And when somebody messes up, you talk to them, they don't take it personal and they do their job.

"I think everybody is such a good basketball player, and we all want to do right, that sometimes we mess up."