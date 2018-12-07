Hornets' Walker dismisses superstar tag

Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker distanced himself from suggestions he should be considered an NBA superstar.

Hornets star Walker is having his best career NBA season, averaging 26 points and 6.1 assists while shooting 35.8 percent from three-point range.

But Walker dismissed the hype surrounding himself, telling the New York Times: "Superstar — I mean, when I think of superstar I think of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, names like that.

"I don't know if I can put myself in that category."

Walker's first-year coach, James Borrego, however, disagrees with his star guard.

"What Kemba has proved is that he had room to grow, and he is growing, and he's only getting better," Borrego said. "This isn't a guy that's just stagnated or gone in the other direction. He's actually getting better.

"He is in his prime. He can lead a franchise. So, for me I love having him as our point guard. I believe in him. I think our group, our organisation, believes in him."

Walker, a two-time All-Star, has played all eight of his NBA seasons with Charlotte but can become a free agent after the season.

He said he believes the Hornets are heading in the right direction.

"I think, of course, we're going to need a few more guys," Walker said. "But I think those guys have some choices to make as well."