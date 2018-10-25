Hamstring tightness grounds Rockets star Harden

James Harden is dealing with hamstring tightness and will be re-evaluated on Thursday, according to Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni.

Reigning NBA MVP Harden left Wednesday's 100-89 loss to the Utah Jazz with a hamstring issue in the fourth quarter.

D'Antoni said Harden – who finished the contest with 29 points, seven assists and seven turnovers – began to feel the injury early on midweek.

"Earlier he felt a little tightness, and that's why I took him out for a long period to make sure he was okay, but I think when he made that one drive I think he felt it again," D'Antoni told reporters.

"He'll be re-evaluated. I don't know exactly – it's a hamstring – but I don't know what type, so we'll find out by tomorrow."

Harden, a six-time All-Star, has scored 29 points or more in each of the Rockets' (1-3) last three games.

He averaged 28.3 points and 9.7 assists during his MVP year in 2017-18.