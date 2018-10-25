English
Hamstring tightness grounds Rockets star Harden

Houston Rockets star James Harden left Wednesday's loss in the fourth quarter and will be assessed on Thursday.

James Harden is dealing with hamstring tightness and will be re-evaluated on Thursday, according to Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni.

Reigning NBA MVP Harden left Wednesday's 100-89 loss to the Utah Jazz with a hamstring issue in the fourth quarter.

D'Antoni said Harden – who finished the contest with 29 points, seven assists and seven turnovers – began to feel the injury early on midweek.

"Earlier he felt a little tightness, and that's why I took him out for a long period to make sure he was okay, but I think when he made that one drive I think he felt it again," D'Antoni told reporters.

"He'll be re-evaluated. I don't know exactly – it's a hamstring – but I don't know what type, so we'll find out by tomorrow."

Harden, a six-time All-Star, has scored 29 points or more in each of the Rockets' (1-3) last three games.

He averaged 28.3 points and 9.7 assists during his MVP year in 2017-18.

