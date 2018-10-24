Embiid says he owns 'real estate' in Drummond's head, Pistons center responds

Joel Embiid is confident when Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond is guarding him.

Embiid had 33 points on 11-of-20 shooting during the Philadelphia 76ers' 133-132 overtime loss to Detroit on Tuesday.

He also added 11 rebounds and seven assists and drew a technical foul against Drummond late in the game, which resulted in an ejection.

"I feel like I own a lot of real estate in his head," Embiid told reporters, via the Philadelphia Inquirer.

"There was a lot of cheap shots taken," Embiid added. "And I think at one point [the referee] said that the next cheap shot, next one is going to get a technical foul and that's why he got a technical foul.

"All I was doing was talking and playing basketball and trying to win the game."

Drummond did not agree with what Embiid said and responded to his post-game comments on Twitter.

"Lol does he?" he wrote. "If that's so he wouldn't be so excited to have me off the floor? Think about it that's a silly statement ! I'll take the W though enjoy flight home #Emmyaward winning actor."

Embiid is now averaging 27.8 points and 9.8 rebounds in four career games against the Pistons. He only averages more points against the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers.

Drummond had 14 points on six-of-20 shooting with 16 rebounds on Tuesday. He also had two blocks to go with four fouls.

The two players will match up again when the Pistons travel to Philadelphia on November 3.