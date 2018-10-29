English
Curry sets NBA record, hits at least five three-pointers in seven straight games

Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry set another NBA record.

The 30-year-old hit five three-pointers in the first half of the Warriors' game against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

He became the first player in NBA history to knock down at least five three-pointers in seven straight games.

Dallas Mavericks forward George McCloud connected on five or more three-pointers in six consecutive matchups in 1995-96.

The two-time MVP finished with 35 points, seven rebounds and seven three-pointers in Golden State's 120-114 win over Brooklyn.

Curry has had an impressive start to the 2018-19 season.

He has tallied 29 or more points in each of Golden State's first seven games and knocked down 11 three-pointers in his team's win over the Washington Wizards last week. He scored 51 points in that victory.

NBA Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry Brooklyn Nets
