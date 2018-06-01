Cavs coach Lue reveals leave of absence was for anxiety treatment

Tyronn Lue's leave of absence from the Cleveland Cavaliers was due to anxiety treatment, the head coach revealed.

Lue had many worried when he stepped down as head coach for a couple of weeks to deal with health issues.

The 41-year-old was having heart problems and was even coughing up blood, so he made the decision to undergo testing to find out the root of the problem.

Speaking ahead of Thursday's NBA Finals opener against the Golden State Warriors, Lue told ESPN: "I'm glad it wasn't anything serious.

"Just anxiety, and the medication I'm on is great. No more chest pains, so everything's been great."

Lue said he changed his diet and began medication after a slew of tests revealed anxiety was contributing to his health issues.

He said he was also able to rest, which helped him recharge.

"I think for the first time in my career, 20 years, I had a chance to focus on me. It wasn't as bad as people thought it was. But I did have some chest pains for the last couple of years. And I was just trying to be able to get through it not knowing what was wrong with me," Lue said.

"So the two weeks I took off, just finally had a chance to focus on myself and change my diet. Hired a chef. Stopped drinking as many Shirley Temples. And stopped with the sweets and got back to taking care of myself. Now I feel great."

Lue said the support he received from the team, as well as other members of the NBA community, was helpful.

One person who reached out to him was Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who had to take a backseat to coaching duties last year after a complicated back surgery.

"When you're in this position, you're in the NBA, and you have your family and your friends and everybody you want to take care of and make sure they're comfortable, you kind of lose sight of yourself and what it takes for you," Lue said. "So being able to do that and get sleep now regularly is great."